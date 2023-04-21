Works should be completed in the 4th quarter of 2024; Rnest is one of the 8 that the state-owned company must sell, according to an agreement with Cade

A Petrobras signed a contract for the expansion of Rnest’s operating units (Refinaria Abreu e Lima), in Pernambuco. The state-owned company informed, this Thursday (April 20, 2023), that the works should be completed in the 4th quarter of 2024.

The state company wants to increase the processing capacity of Train 1 (refinery unit) from 115 thousand to 130 thousand barrels of oil per day.

According to Petrobras, the expanded units will include atmospheric distillation, delayed coking and auxiliary units. The works should increase the national supply of diesel oil.

Rnest is one of the 8 refineries that Petrobras committed to selling in an agreement entered into with the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) in 2019. The state-owned company resumed the refinery sale process in June 2022, the following month it gave more deadline for expressions of interest in the asset.

In event of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), on Monday (April 17), the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, stated that he should review the agreement.