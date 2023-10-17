State-owned shares rose by up to 2.7% this Tuesday on B3; company released production results in the 2nd

The actions of Petrobras had a strong increase this Tuesday (October 17, 2023) in B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). The appreciation was due to the announcement of record quarterly and monthly oil and gas production, made to the market on Monday (Oct 16). Here’s the complete of the relevant fact (PDF – 105 kB).

As a result, the company’s preferred shares (PETR4) rose 2.7% in this Tuesday’s trading session (Oct 17), closing at R$ 37.67. Ordinary shares (PETR3) appreciated 2.27%, to R$40.61.

The oil company’s result went against Ibovespa, B3’s main index, which closed with a drop of 0.54%. The price of a barrel of oil Brenta global reference, had a slight increase of 0.28%, to US$ 89.90.

According to the state-owned company’s statement, 3.98 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) were produced in the 3rd quarter of this year, 7.8% above the 2nd quarter. Furthermore, in September, it reached a volume of 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent – ​​6.8% higher than that recorded in August.

The result was mainly justified by the growth in production (ramp-up, in technical jargon) of the platforms Almirante Barroso, which operates in the Búzios field, and P-71, in the Itapu field – both in the pre-salt of the Santos basin – and the Anna Nery and Anita Garibaldi units, in the Marlim and Voador, in the Campos basin.

Another relevant factor was the lower number of platform maintenance stops during the period. The record for monthly operated production was also accompanied by monthly record for pre-salt operated production in September, when Petrobras reached the mark of 3.43 million boe in the layer.