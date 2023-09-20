Shareholders of the oil company accumulate a return of 73% throughout the year, as a result of the appreciation of shares and the distribution of dividends

The shareholders of Petrobras have accumulated a return on their investments of 73% this year. This is the 2nd highest remuneration rate for the state-owned company in the 21st century. The data was collected by the financial consultant Einar Rivero and consider the appreciation of preferred shares (PETR4) since January, in addition to the distribution of dividends.

The result is only lower than that of 2016. That year, the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) was impeached and left office. Shortly after taking over the Planalto, Michel Temer (MDB) changed the company’s fuel pricing policy, starting to follow international prices. That year, the total appreciation was 96.42%.

Analyzing data since 2000, we observed that stocks had 17 years with positive returns and 7 years with negative returns. The worst performance occurred in 2020, with a drop of 28.26%. It was the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, which caused global oil demand to decline and caused a drop in barrel prices.

One of the reasons for the 2023 performance, according to Rivero, is the high distribution of dividends that Petrobras has made over the last 12 years. This payment refers to the company’s good results in 2022 and also this year.

He explains that a large portion of shareholders reinvest these amounts received in the company, which causes share prices to rise even more. “Petrobras disbursed very high volumes of dividends, which allows a very strong gain in share appreciation due to reinvestment”he stated.

“At the beginning of the year there was darkness about what would come with the government Lula (PT). One of the flags they had was to completely change the dividend distribution policy. But the board did not fully follow this. Yes, the volume decreased a little, but not to the point of harming investors. Petrobras is still one of the biggest dividend payers”says the consultant.

PRICE POLICY

According to Rivero, the appreciation of a barrel of oil must also be taken into account. Currently, prices are close to US$ 95. However, although it influences the share price, the barrel increases the gap in fuel prices due to pressure for adjustments.

He assesses that the reformulation of the fuel price policy, announced in May, has not yet had the negative effect that was expected on the shares. The government did not 100% Brazilianize the values ​​as it promised and international prices are still included in the account.

“The pricing policy had an effect, but it did not affect the share price as expected. Because the government thought about making a heavier intervention, but it wasn’t so strong as to affect the company’s results. So much so that the company maintained impressive results in its balance sheet for the last quarter”stated.

This Tuesday (September 19, 2023), the company’s preferred share closed the trading session at R$34.20. Ordinary shares (PETR3) closed at R$37.36. These are the highest values ​​of the 2 types of shares of the state-owned company in 2023, accumulating appreciation of 49% and 43% since January, respectively.