The shares of Petrobras fall this Thursday (26.jan.2023) after confirmation of Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) in the presidency of the company. Ordinary shares fell 4.93% at the low of the day. Already the preferred retreated up to 4.23%.

At 4 pm, they had fallen by 3.32% and 3.08%, respectively, the biggest on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). They helped pull the Ibovespa, the main stock market index, down. At the same time, it retreated 0.11%, to 114,144 points.

The financial market fears political interference in the company. the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) intends to change the price policy of international parity of fuel prices. In practice, the state-owned company may set prices at refineries that result in losses for the company. In other words, being burdened with a barrel of oil raised abroad and not passing on the increase to distributors.

From the investor’s point of view, this change will be harmful because, in addition to reducing the company’s financial result, it will reduce the remuneration to shareholders with dividends.

The market was already expecting the confirmation of Jean Paul Prates in charge of the state-owned company, but this Thursday’s decision (26.jan.2023) increased investors’ caution. Lula has already defendedBrazilianize” the prices.

The board of directors unanimously approved the appointment of Jean Paul Prates.