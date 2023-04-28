Complementary remuneration will be paid in 3 installments; Union will receive BRL 13.66 billion

The shareholders of Petrobras approved, in a meeting this Thursday (April 27, 2023), the distribution of R$ 35.8 billion in supplementary dividends. The amount will be paid in 3 installments, in the total amount of approximately R$2.859 per common or preferred share. Here’s the full of the press release (88 KB).

With 36.6% of the state-owned company’s shares, the Union will receive R$ 13.66 billion in dividends, whose distribution was approved by the Board of Directors on March 1st.

Here are the dates and dividends distributed, in approximate amounts:

may 19 : R$1.43 per share or R$18.65 billion;

: R$1.43 per share or R$18.65 billion; June 16th : R$0.911 per share or R$11.88 billion;

: R$0.911 per share or R$11.88 billion; December 27th: R$0.5187 per share or R$6.77 billion.

The General Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the advance amounts throughout 2022. In total, together with the supplementary dividend, the amount validated is R$222.5 billion – or R$17.06 per common or preferred share.

Meeting this Thursday (April 27), Petrobras shareholders also approved the new composition of the Board of Directors. The government managed to place 3 names rejected by the state-owned company’s governance.