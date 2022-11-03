by Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A rig working for Petrobras will leave Rio de Janeiro’s Guanabara Bay this weekend for Foz do Rio Amazonas, off the coast of Amapá, to carry out a large emergency drill, the The last prerequisite to be met in the oil company’s search for a license to drill in the region, a company source told Reuters.

The state-owned oil company is working to open the basin as a new exploratory frontier for oil, in a region close to Guyana, where Exxon Mobil has made important discoveries.

Petrobras’ move comes after TotalEnergies gave up assets in the region due to the difficulty of obtaining licenses in the face of denials from Ibama and strong opposition from environmental groups such as GreenPeace. The state-owned company ended up taking a stake in the French company in blocks in Foz do Amazonas.

The drilling rig, called ODN II, by Ocyan, is expected to arrive at the location between November 15 and 17, the source said on condition of anonymity. The simulation, which will reproduce an accidental situation foreseen in the probe’s emergency plan, is scheduled to take place between December 5 and 15.

With around 450 people involved, the activity will simulate, under Ibama’s supervision, an oil spill accident and test the effectiveness of resources in controlling the contingency and containment of the spill.

According to the source, the expectation at Petrobras is that the federal environmental agency will give a return on the license in one or two weeks after the simulation, which will also have five PSV vessels, three helicopters, in addition to an air base in Oiapoque (AP) and a base land in Belém (PA).

Petrobras had previously informed that the well awaiting the license is on the border with French Guiana, 160 km off the coast of the extreme north of Amapá. The drilling would take place 40 km from the border with Guyana, at a depth of 2,500 meters of water depth.

One of Ibama’s main concerns is to ensure that Petrobras is prepared for an eventual oil spill in Foz do Amazonas, a region rich in ecosystems and with very little geological knowledge.

In the past, Petrobras carried out dozens of wells in the mouth of the Amazon River, without commercial discoveries. But more recent discoveries in other neighboring countries with similar geology have revived interest in the region, only in deeper locations.

Petrobras did not immediately comment on the matter.

(By Marta Nogueira)