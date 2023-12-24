The oil company signed contracts with Enauta Energia to transfer its stake in the Uruguá and Tambaú fields, in the Santos Basin

Petrobras signed, on Thursday (Dec 21, 2023), the contracts for the transfer of its participation in the Uruguá and Tambaú fields, located in deep waters in the post-salt Santos Basin. The assets were purchased by Enauta Energiawhich has among its main activities the operation of the Atlanta field, in Santos, and a 45% stake in Manati, in Bahia.

Petrobras will receive up to US$35 million from the sale of its entire stake in the 2 fields, which are located between 140 and 160 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of 1,000 to 1,500 meters. Here's the complete of the relevant fact (PDF – 87 kB).

The daily production of the 2 fields, in which Petrobras held a 100% share, was only 5,400 barrels of oil and 353 thousand cubic meters of gas. These numbers represent less than 1% of the state-owned company's total production in the Santos Basin.

According to the company, the decision to sell the fields is part of a constant evaluation process in relation to its assets and the company's strategies.

“The transfer of assets to a new operator represents an alternative to their decommissioning, with the prospect of extending their productive life, while at the same time enabling Petrobras to direct investments in the E&P segment [exploração e produção] in assets that are more in line with Ccmpanhia’s strategy, which involves, among others, the increasing decarbonization of operations”says a note from the company.

