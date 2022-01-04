SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras said on Tuesday that it aims to make up to 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) feasible in its operated fields, by 2030, through its program to increase the recovery factor for deposits, the RES20.

The volume is expressive, considering that in nearly seven decades of the company’s operations, production was 23 billion boe, according to the company’s statement.

The investments of the program created with a focus on the incorporation of new reserves are in the Petrobras business plan, which did not disclose specific values ​​for the RES20.

“The assets of excellent quality in the pre-salt and the opportunity for technological development, with the application of high-resolution seismic, represent levers for us to achieve this objective”, said the director of Exploration and Production at Petrobras, Fernando Borges, in a statement.

With RES20, the company moves towards even better defined and detailed deposit models, focused on asset master plans.

The use of artificial intelligence and the application of technical knowledge also help in the development of the best reservoir models for the industry, based on quality information, explained the company.

“We are seeking to increase the recovery factor of these fields, with cost efficiency, maximizing the value of our assets”, highlighted Borges.

Cloud processing will also be used in the program to improve digital reservoir models. The use of augmented reality will enable a better visualization of the drainage networks of these deposits.

(By Roberto Machel)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?