Operation with Unigel could cause almost R$500 million in losses, according to the court; state-owned company says it is comfortable executing the agreement

Directors of Petrobras stated this Friday (March 8, 2024) that the tolling (industrialization to order) signed by the state-owned company with the Unigel is not yet active. The fertilizer production operation is being investigated by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas de União), which demanded explanations for the risk of loss of almost R$500 million to the oil company's coffers.

In an interview with journalists, the Financial and Investor Relations Director of Petrobras, Sergio Caetano Leite, said that the agreement is not yet valid and that no payments have been made by the state-owned company to the petrochemical company so far. According to the executive, the reason is the company's natural governance process.

“The tolling contract has not yet been activated. There are conditions for it to be active, such as obtaining licenses. The investigation by the TCU is normal and welcomed by Petrobras. The contract is not active now regardless of the TCU's investigation. Even if it hadn't been in court, the contract would still not be active. We currently have no forecast of when these precedent conditions will be reached.”said Leite.

The director denied that the contract was a reason to “save Unigel”. In financial crisis, the 2nd largest Brazilian petrochemical company presented on February 21st an extrajudicial recovery plan to pay off R$3.9 billion in debts.

“The plants are owned by Petrobras and leased to Unigel. It is a contract that aims to preserve Petrobras’ capital and assets, and not to save petrochemicals or any other issue”declared Leite.

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesstated that the state-owned company is comfortable executing the contract after the completion of the governance process carried out by the company.

According to William Francedirector of Industrial Processes and Products at Petrobras, the process of signing the contract “strictly followed all of the company’s governance procedures”. He also said that the company voluntarily went to the TCU to discuss the tolling.

COMPANY DENIES IRREGULARITY

A Petrobras stated on Monday (March 4), after an internal investigation, that there was no interference by company directors in the process of signing a contract with the Unigel. The investigation was carried out by the state-owned company's Governance and Compliance Department, monitoring the KPMGan independent auditing company that has worked for Petrobras since 2017.

The state-owned company had been investigating the conduct of directors França and Leite. The internal investigation was opened as a development of the process underway in the TCU to verify whether França, responsible for the contract, had considered “manufacturing” a strike at the petrochemical's fertilizer units to force the signing of the deal. The factories had their operations suspended due to lack of economic viability and could be permanently closed, causing layoffs.

According to the oil company, the service contract with Unigel “It is provisional in nature and aims to allow the continued operation of the plants located in Sergipe and Bahia, which belong to Petrobras”. The agreement is valid for 8 months, without extension. “The temporary tolling service contract proved to be the best alternative among those available, considering the current situation of the plants and risk scenarios”.

In dispatch about the case, TCU minister Benjamin Zymler concluded that William França circumvented the governance of the state-owned company, as he could not have signed the contract without the approval of higher authorities. He also rejected the thesis that the chosen contract model would be justified by the risk of strikes if Unigel announced layoffs of employees.

The TCU's technical area recommended that ministers determine the suspension of the contract, which is yet to be judged. Petrobras stated that it has been providing all the clarifications requested by the Court.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE AND WHAT IT IS TOLLING

Petrobras leased the nitrogen fertilizer factories in Bahia and Sergipe to Proquigel, a subsidiary of Unigel, in 2019, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The contract has a duration of 10 years. However, Unigel paralyzed the 2 fertilizer factories in 2023 due to lack of profitability.

The company is the 2nd largest petrochemical company in Brazil, but has been facing financial difficulties. From January to September 2023, the group accumulated loss of R$1.05 billion. In the same period of 2022, the company had recorded a profit of R$491 million.

The management of Jean Paul Prates at Petrobras negotiated a way to resume production – the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had been demanding shares from the state-owned company in the fertilizer sector. The arrangement found for the short term was the tollingsigned at the end of 2023 and valid for 8 months.

By agreement of tolling, Unigel must continue to operate the two factories that will have natural gas supplied by Petrobras. The final production will also be sold to the state-owned company. It is as if the company were to operate the factory for the oil company on an outsourced basis.

The contract has a total value of R$759.2 million and is valid for the Camaçari (BA) and Laranjeiras (SE) units. The agreement of tolling (industrialization by order), signed on December 29, 2023ensured the resumption of activities at the oil company's fertilizer factories that are leased (rented) to Unigel.

The factories came into operation in 2013 and together they have enough installed capacity to meet 14% of the national demand for urea. Both presented deficit results from 2013 to 2017. They were stopped in 2018 and only resumed with the lease to Unigel.