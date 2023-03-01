According to the state-owned company, the reason would be the reassessment of the National Energy Policy in progress and the recomposition of the CNPE

Petrobras informed this Wednesday (Mar 1, 2023) that it received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy requesting the suspension of the sale of assets for 90 days. The suspension involves new divestment processes and those that have not yet been completed.

The reason informed for the portfolio would be the reassessment of the ongoing National Energy Policy and the recomposition of the CNPE (National Council for Energy Policy).

According to the state-owned company, the measures were adopted to respect the rules signed with the government and not to jeopardize the “insurmountable interests” from Petrobras.

The company also informed that its Board of Directors must analyze the ongoing processes and any commitments already assumed to assess potential “legal and economic risks arising“, considering the applicable secrecy and regency rules.