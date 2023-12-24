Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 7:15

In a year-end message to Petrobras employees, the company's president, Jean Paul Prates, said that 2023 was the year of the state-owned company's “return” and that, in 2024, it will continue to advance “with balance” in its planning. “We will do everything in balance. We have very important assets, new frontiers of exploration and production, and an energy transition to build. We are going to do all this with a lot of synergy and integration, enhancing our vocation of being an integrated energy company and enabling the best of each region of Brazil”, said Prates.

In fact, on Saturday, the 23rd, in the Potiguar Basin, on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, the company began drilling the first of 16 wells it plans in the Equatorial Margin until 2026.

Prates even posted underwater photos of the drilling on his social networks.

Previously, on December 13, at the concession auction of the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency, Petrobras purchased, in partnership with Shell, 29 exploration blocks in the Pelotas Basin, in the south of the country.

In oil and gas production itself, the year was one of records, with the pre-salt accounting for 78% of the total in the third quarter.

Retrospective

“We reached our 70th anniversary and I have said that this was a year in which Petrobras returned. He once again looked to a prosperous and sustainable future, to new fronts in energy production, to new oil and gas frontiers, to new and new employees joining our team. He also returned to valuing our trajectory, our presence in every corner of the country, and our diversity in all its forms”, added Prates.

At the beginning of the year, his management created the sustainability and energy transition department, headed by Mauricio Tolmasquim, to expand carbon capture initiatives and begin Petrobras' transition to clean energy generation businesses, with plans for onshore and offshore wind and green hydrogen.

In refining, the company considerably increased the utilization factor of its units, which reached 96%, almost 10 percentage points above that recorded a year ago. Greater production helped offset the reduction in the price of derivatives, following the end of the import price parity (PPI) policy, which ended in March.

In addition to plans to expand existing refineries and adapt units for the manufacture of green fuels, such as R diesel and aviation biokerosene, Petrobras is analyzing a partnership proposal with the Mubadala Fund, which controls Acelen, owner of the Mataripe refinery, formerly Rlam, privatized from the Petrobras system at the end of 2021.

The negotiations were announced on Friday, 22, in a statement from Petrobras to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Throughout the year, headquarters and operating centers were also reopened in several states in Brazil, in reversal of the concentration of the company's activities in the Southeast made by previous administrations, which planned to downsize the company to focus on oil and gas production in the pre- salt from the Campos and Santos basins, in order to increase the company's margins.

The message from the current management is to seek organic growth through the expansion of traditional activities and new businesses, and not just the purification of assets aiming for greater financial efficiency.