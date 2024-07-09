Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 7:03

Transpetro, Petrobras’ transportation subsidiary, announced yesterday the first bidding process for the construction of four fuel transport vessels. These are the first in the program to expand and renew its fleet. The idea is to launch four tenders in total for the construction of 25 of its own vessels by the end of 2025, at a total investment of between US$2 billion and US$2.5 billion (between R$10.9 billion and R$13.7 billion, at the exchange rate of the day) and with special rates.

The recovery of the shipbuilding industry has been an obsession of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has frequently spoken about the resumption of shipbuilding in Brazil since taking office. “I want you to be sure that we will recover the Brazilian shipbuilding industry,” the president said at an event in Niterói (RJ) in April of this year.

FALL OF PRESIDENT

The initiative is directly linked to Petrobras’ investments in the area. The alleged “slowness” of the former president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, in getting these projects off the ground is cited as one of the reasons that led to his dismissal. The new president of the company, Magda Chambriard, took office in May under pressure from the government to accelerate investments in major projects and revive the Brazilian shipbuilding industry.

Lula has already tried to establish a naval hub in Brazil during his previous terms, with disastrous results. The company Sete Brasil, which had a stake in Petrobras and was created in 2010 to manage the construction of 28 drillships for pre-salt exploration, managed to deliver only four of them. Targeted by corruption investigations in Operation Lava Jato, Sete Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016, with debts estimated at around R$20 billion at the time.

This year, the judicial recovery administrator requested the company’s definitive bankruptcy.

Yesterday, Magda said that the tender for the construction of four handy-class vessels, published on Friday, will reduce the state-owned company’s exposure to fluctuations in freight prices, which affect charter rates. These vessels, with a capacity of between 15,000 and 18,000 deadweight tons (DWT), will transport oil derivatives. “We will be less exposed to fluctuations in freight prices and will reduce Petrobras’ charter costs,” she said in a recorded message before a press conference at Transpetro’s headquarters.

