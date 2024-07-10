From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdoi From the editorial team with Estadão Conteúdo https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 8:22

Transpetro, Petrobras’ transportation subsidiary, has announced the first tender for the construction of four fuel transport vessels. These are the first in the program to expand and renew its fleet.

The idea is to launch, in total, four tenders for the construction of 25 own ships, by the end of 2025, at a total investment of between US$ 2 billion and US$ 2.5 billion (between R$ 10.9 billion and R$ 13.7 billion, at the exchange rate of the day) and with special rates.

The announcement comes after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pressed Petrobras to help strengthen the country’s shipbuilding industry, which he sees as crucial to job creation after losing relevance in the last decade following corruption scandals involving several projects.

The recovery of the shipbuilding industry has been one of Lula’s priorities, and the initiative is directly linked to Petrobras’ investments in the area. The alleged “slowness” of the former president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, in getting these projects off the ground is cited as one of the reasons that led to his dismissal. The new president of the company, Magda Chambriard, took office in May under pressure from the government to accelerate investments in major projects and revive the Brazilian shipbuilding industry.

Brazilian naval hub has failed in the past

Lula has already tried to establish a naval hub in Brazil during his previous terms, with disastrous results. The company Sete Brasil, which had a stake in Petrobras and was created in 2010 to manage the construction of 28 drillships for pre-salt exploration, managed to deliver only four of them. Targeted by corruption investigations in Operation Lava Jato, Sete Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016, with debts estimated at around R$20 billion at the time.

This year, the judicial recovery administrator requested the company’s definitive bankruptcy.

Rules of the new notice

The competition will be open to local and international companies. Interested companies have 90 days to submit their proposals. The winner of the tender is expected to be announced and the contract signed in December of this year.

Yesterday, Magda said that the tender for the construction of four handy-class vessels, published on Friday, will reduce the state-owned company’s exposure to fluctuations in freight prices, which affect charter rates. These vessels, with a capacity of between 15,000 and 18,000 deadweight tons (DWT), will transport oil derivatives.

“We will be less exposed to fluctuations in freight prices and we will reduce Petrobras’ costs with chartering,” he said in a recorded message before a press interview at Transpetro headquarters.

The largest multimodal logistics company for oil and derivatives in Latin America, Transpetro currently operates 48 terminals, 27 of which are waterborne and 21 on land, around 8,500 kilometers of pipelines and 33 ships.

In addition to serving Petrobras, Transpetro provides services to distributors, the petrochemical industry and several companies in the oil and gas sector. Today, it has a portfolio of over 160 clients.