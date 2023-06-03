Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/02/2023 – 19:01

Share



Petrobras resumed the internship program, whose selection had been suspended since 2019. The expectation is for more than 200 vacancies in 11 states: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Bahia , Ceará, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pernambuco.

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of BRL 1,800 and transportation vouchers, when the company does not offer its own transportation, personal accident insurance and paid leave of 15 days every 6 months, as required by law.

+Mercosur-European Union agreement will not be signed without adjustment, says Lula

Those interested must register between the 7th and the 16th, on the website of the Center for Business-School Integration (Ciee), organization that organizes recruitment and selection. The entire selection process, which includes the tests, will be conducted online and by Ciee.

“Steps in the process include online testing, behavioral analysis and admission medical exams. All stages of the process must be accompanied by the website.” According to the company, admissions should begin in September.

According to the executive manager of Human Resources at Petrobras, Felipe Freitas, the program will allow for the renewal of the company. “We are going to breathe new life into Petrobras with students from different higher education areas, who will have the opportunity to develop their skills, based on a learning path specially developed for them.”

Freitas informed that students will be able to mentor their careers and exercise their protagonism, working in teams in search of solutions to solve challenges that will be presented throughout the internship cycle. According to Petrobras, the interns will be accompanied by specialists in external project management and will have technical support from internal sponsors in the company.

The vacancies available are for students of higher education courses in administration, data analysis, systems analysis, computer science, social communication (journalism, advertising and public relations), accounting, law, engineering (computer, automation and control, electrical, mechanical , petroleum, production and chemistry), statistics, geology and social work.

More detailed information about the courses and the workplace, among others, can be obtained on the Petrobras and Ciee websites.

Petrobras’ internship program reserved 30% of vacancies for black candidates (black or brown) and 10% for people with disabilities. “The work regime will be hybrid, with activities in telework (home office) and in the company’s premises. The workload is 4 hours a day, compatible with school hours.”

During the 12-month period of the internship, in addition to routine activities, students will participate in training at Petrobras University and will face challenges with multidisciplinary teams and will be challenged to present solutions to real problems in the various areas of the company.























