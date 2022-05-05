Value was 3,718% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021; Derivatives prices rose 55%

Petrobras recorded a net income of R$ 44.5 billion in the 1st quarter of 2022. The amount was 3,718% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021, of R$ 1.17 billion.

The company’s performance was driven by several factors, including the increase in the prices of derivatives, such as fuel. According to the financial statements report, the price of basic derivatives on the domestic market rose 55% between the two periods, from R$350 per barrel to R$544.25.