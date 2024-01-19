Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 13:34

After four years without hiring interns, Petrobras resumed its internship program with a selection process launched in May 2023. The company received a group of 200 students in October and November last year, and is now reopening the selection process for another 180 vacancies, in addition to the formation of a reserve bank, informed the state-owned company.

Registration will take place from January 22nd to February 3rd and between the stages there are online objective tests, video interviews and online group dynamics.

The program follows a series of opportunities that have been announced by the state-owned company since the new management took office a year ago. The company announced in August last year that it would call 2,170 people approved in two national competitions, at higher and technical levels, who were on the company's reserve register, and launched a competition for 916 vacancies at technical level.

Internship opportunities are for the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Norte, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Amazonas, Ceará, Pernambuco, Bahia and Sergipe. The selection process includes students from higher education courses in different areas, such as: Administration, Systems Analysis and Development, Data Analysis, Biology, Accounting Sciences, Law, Economics, Various Engineering, Geophysics, Geology, Journalism, Marketing, Oceanography, Psychology , Advertising, Chemistry and Information Technology.

30% of opportunities are reserved for black candidates (black or mixed race) and 10% for people with disabilities. The work regime will be hybrid, with home office activities and activities on company premises. The internship schedule will be 20 hours per week, from Monday to Friday.

Petrobras offers a monthly stipend of R$1,825, transportation vouchers (when the company does not offer its own transportation), personal accident insurance, in addition to a 15-day paid break every 6 months, as required by law. The company will also offer courses and training at Petrobras University.