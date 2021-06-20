The Ministry of Mines and Energy and its 12 related bodies account for 109 deaths per covid-19, according to the latest monitoring bulletin published in the official site of the folder. here is the whole of the bulletin (1MB).

Petrobras is the one with the worst numbers of servers affected by covid-19 in the survey. Until January of this year, the state company had registered 3 deaths, but now there are 45 victims of the virus.

The total number of vaccinees in the paste is 3,069 (4.58%).

continue reading