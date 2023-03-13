A watchman at the Petrobras refinery in Duque de Caxias (Reduc), in the metropolitan region of Rio, was shot and died this Sunday afternoon, the 12th, while working at the unit. Around 2:30 pm, informed Petrobras, a man was fleeing after trying to rob a bus and entered the external area of ​​the refinery. The criminal would have taken a guard hostage, but ended up surprised by two other guards. When trying to escape, the man exchanged shots with officials.

One of them, security guard Leonardo Lopes da Silva, 39, was hit and died. He was even taken alive to the Hospital Adão Pereira Nunes, also in Caxias, but he did not resist. The state-owned company regretted, in a note, the death of the employee, who said he was outsourced from the service provider Veper.

Still according to Petrobras, the Military Police of Rio was called and the company now works with the outsourced company to assist the victim’s family.

‘Announced tragedy’

The Duque de Caxias oil workers’ union (Sindipetro Caxias) also showed solidarity with Lopes da Silva’s family members and defined the episode as “an announced tragedy”.

“It is not the first time that an event of insecurity has occurred at the refinery. In February 2022, an oil tanker was attacked at the entrance to Reduc. In mid-2022, a car with two thieves, fleeing the police, invaded the refinery”, informed the union in order to list the accumulation of cases of violence in the vicinity of the local refinery.

“We demand that Petrobras guarantee the safety of workers. The precariousness arrives in the industrial area, in food, in the workforce, among other areas, and in corporate security”, concluded the union.