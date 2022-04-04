SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras said on Monday that the level of utilization at its refineries reached 89%, on average, in March, and in the last week of the month the index reached 91%, the “maximum possible” within safe and economically sustainable conditions.

Refinery use is on the rise after oil prices hit multi-year highs recently, putting pressure on the fuel market. Last year, the average level of utilization of the refining park was 83%, the highest rate in the last five years, said the oil company.

In a statement, the director of Refining and Natural Gas at Petrobras, Rodrigo Costa, said that the definition of the level of use of the refineries is a technical and economic decision, which considers factors such as customer demand, global supply alternatives and oil prices. and derivatives, different configurations and operating limits and the need for unit maintenance shutdowns.

“Petrobras is producing as much as possible under safe, sustainable and economic conditions,” said the executive.

The company also stated that it has been investing in recent years in increasing Brazilian oil processing capacity, in modernizing its refineries, among others. For the next five years, investments of 6.1 billion dollars in refining are planned.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

