It is the 4th consecutive monthly reduction in value; Cumulative drop in 2023 is 35%

A Petrobras reduced the price of aviation kerosene, QAV, by 12.6% as of Thursday (June 1, 2023). It is the 4th consecutive reduction for the fuel used in large aircraft.

According to the state-owned company in a statement, the accumulated reduction in the price of the product in 2023 is 35%.

With the new reduction, the value of a cubic meter of fuel, without taxes, for sale at refineries, ranges from R$ 3,201.30 in Ipojuca (PE) to R$ 3,424.50 in Canoas (RS).

Contracts with distributors have monthly price adjustments for aviation fuels.

This was the 2nd largest reduction in fuel prices in the year. In March, the state-owned company reduced the QAV value by 13.9%.