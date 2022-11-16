LPG will be sold at R$3.58 per kg to distributors; readjustment will be implemented on thursday (17.nov)

THE Petrobras announced, this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022), a 5.3% reduction in the price of cooking gas (or LPG, liquefied petroleum gas) in its refineries. The product will be sold at approximately R$ 3.58 per Kg from Thursday (17.Nov).

Cooking gas is bottled and marketed by distributors in 13 kg cylinders for residential consumption. In this case, Petrobras’ share would drop by R$2.60 per cylinder, to R$46.59.

In a note on this 4th (16.nov), the state-owned company stated that the reduction “monitors the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with market prices🇧🇷

Today, the cost of acquiring LPG produced by Petrobras corresponds to 44.8% of the total cost of the cylinder, followed by distribution and resale (44.7%) and ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services, 10.5% ).

According to data from ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the cylinder cost R$ 110.42 on the national average between November 6th and 12th – an increase of 0.5% compared to the previous week.