Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2023 – 9:19

Petrobras reduced the price of aviation kerosene (QAV) by around 2% as of this Wednesday, the 1st, with the variation depending on the market where it operates. According to data from the state-owned company, the drop varies between 2% and 2.25%.

The reduction follows the price of oil on the international market. In October, fuel had increased by 5.3% following the rise in the commodity.

The QAV is readjusted monthly by the company, unlike other company fuels, such as diesel and gasoline, which follow market prices. In Bahia, Acelen, which controls the Mataripe Refinery, also lowered the price of QAV by 2.3% this Wednesday.