The decline in the price of jet fuel is R$0.36 per liter; the accumulated reduction for the year is 8.0%

THE Petrobras announced this Monday (September 2, 2024) an 8.8% reduction in the average price of QAV (aviation kerosene) sold to distributors. The reduction will be around R$0.36 per liter, valid from September 1.

Thus, the accumulated reduction in the year is 8.0%, approximately R$0.31 per liter, compared to the price practiced in December 2023. In relation to the values ​​of December 2022, the accumulated drop is 26.0%, equivalent to R$1.32 per liter.

This is the second time this year that the state-owned oil company has reduced the price of aviation fuel. The last time was in June, when it lowered the price sold to distributors by R$0.31 per liter.

Reducing the price of jet fuel is the government’s main way of trying to help the country’s airlines. Fuel costs account for around 41% of airline expenses and are consequently passed on to passengers when purchasing their tickets.

In addition to making fuel cheaper, the federal government has already drawn up two public policies to accelerate the air market: Voa Brasil and the flexibility of Fnac (National Civil Aviation Fund) credits for airlines.

Read the full statement from Petrobras:

“Petrobras informs that the average sales price of QAV (Aviation Kerosene) from Petrobras to distributors will register a reduction of 8.8% as of September 1, 2024, which corresponds to an approximate decrease of R$ 0.36/liter.

“Therefore, in 2024, there is an accumulated reduction of 8.0%, which represents an average decrease of R$0.33/liter in relation to the price of December 2023. In the comparison since December 2022, there was an accumulated reduction of 26.0%, which is equivalent to a decrease of R$1.32/liter.

“Petrobras sells the QAV produced in its refineries or imported only to distributors, which in turn transport and sell the products to air transport companies and other end consumers at airports, or to resellers. Distributors and resellers are responsible for the facilities at airports and for the fueling services.

“It is important to highlight that the Brazilian market is open to free competition, and there are no legal, regulatory or logistical restrictions preventing other companies from acting as producers or importers of QAV.”