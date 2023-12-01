Cut is R$ 0.26 per liter and comes into effect from this Friday (1st.Dec); accumulated reduction in the year is 19.6%

A Petrobras reported this Friday (Dec 1, 2023) that it had reduced the price of QAV (aviation kerosene) for distributors by 6%. The cut corresponds to R$0.26 per liter of fuel. The new price is valid from this Friday (1st.Dec).

This is the 2nd consecutive month with a reduction in the value of the QAV. In November, the state-owned company cut the price of fuel by R$0.09 per liter.

In 2023, the price of QAV accumulates a drop of 19.6% in relation to the price charged in December 2022, which corresponds to an average reduction of R$ 1.00 per liter.

With the new reduction, the value of a cubic meter of fuel, without taxes, for sale in refineries, varies from R$3,967.20 in Ipojuca (PE) to R$4,211.20 in Canoas (RS).

Contracts with distributors have monthly price adjustments for aviation fuels.