By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras reduced the average price of gasoline sold to refineries by 3.93% and that of diesel by 1.95%, the oil company said on Tuesday, as the government prepares to detail later. the return of federal gasoline taxation starting Wednesday.

The company’s gasoline sold to distributors will go from 3.31 reais to 3.18 reais per liter, a reduction of 0.13 reais per liter, according to the company. Diesel will go from 4.10 reais to 4.02 reais per liter, a reduction of 0.08 reais per liter.

“These reductions have as their main guideline the search for the balance of Petrobras prices to the national and international markets, through a gradual convergence, contemplating the main supply alternatives of our customers and the necessary market share for the optimization of the assets”, he said. the company in the note.

The prices of both Petrobras fuels were at a premium compared to external values, according to data from specialists published the day before by Reuters. This, in theory, would allow for a reduction, at this moment, in quotations for distributors, considering a policy of pursuing parity in relation to the international market.

The adjustments also occur while the government prepares to charge PIS/Cofins again on the sale of gasoline and ethanol on Wednesday, which should impact inflation, according to specialists. Details on this reencumbrance are expected to be presented by the government later on Tuesday.

The government should maintain, however, the exemption of diesel and other derivatives until the end of this year.

“We were already waiting for this gasoline price cut announcement to be made to partially offset the return of federal taxes as of tomorrow”, said the president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), Sérgio Araujo.

Araujo pointed out, however, that the reduction in the average price of diesel “was a bit of a surprise”, since, according to the entity’s accounts, the fuel was in line with parity.

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, has been meeting with the federal government since last week, having participated in discussions on the subject of tax reencumbrance.

The preferred shares of the oil company fell about 2.5% around 2 pm.

Economist at the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) Fabio Bentes pointed out to Reuters that “fuels, in general, are the items that weigh most on the IPCA”. He also pointed out that the scenario reinforces expectations of low economic growth this year, given that there will be no room for significant cuts in interest rates.

In a note, the oil company stressed that its derivatives pricing policy seeks to avoid passing on the cyclical volatility of quotations and the exchange rate, while preserving a healthy competitive environment under the terms of current legislation.

The transfer of refinery adjustments to final consumers at service stations is not immediate and depends on a series of issues, such as taxes, distribution and resale margins, and blending of biofuels.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)