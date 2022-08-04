





(Reuters) – Petrobras on Thursday announced a 3.56% reduction in A (pure) diesel, which will take effect at refineries on Friday.

The average price of fuel will go from 5.61 reais to r$5.41 per liter, a reduction of 20 cents per liter.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, said the company in a note.

(By Rafaella Barros and Gabriel Araujo)







