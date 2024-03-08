Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 03/08/2024 – 1:35

Petrobras recorded a net profit of R$124.6 billion in 2023, the second highest in the company's history, according to the financial statement published this Thursday (7). The amount is 33.8% lower than that reported in 2022, when the company had profited R$188.3 billion.

In the 4th quarter of 2023 alone, Petrobras' net profit was R$31 billion. The result represents a reduction of 28.4% compared to the same period in 2022, but a growth of 16.6% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2023.

In 2023, Petrobras invested US$12.7 billion, an increase of 29% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the company paid R$240 billion in taxes to the Union and other public entities.

Another result that stands out in Petrobras' financial data in 2023 is the reduction of US$1.2 billion in the company's financial debt. Gross debt remains under control, at US$62.6 billion, even after the increase of US$10 billion related to leases, including US$8.7 billion related to the charter of the four new production platforms that started production in 2023.

“This is the first year of a journey that will lead Petrobras to lead the fair energy transition in Brazil gradually and consciously. We will face the challenges by taking advantage of synergies with our businesses and leveraging our expertise, never neglecting the generation of economic value, as could be the case for a company that wants to remain competitive and perpetuate value for future generations”, highlights the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates.