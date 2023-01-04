Petrobras received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, this Tuesday (3), informing that Senator Jean Paul Prates will be nominated to exercise the position of president and member of the Board of Directors of the company.

“According to the letter, the name of Mr. Jean Paul Terra Prates was forwarded to the Civil Office of the Presidency of the Republic, as provided for in Decree 8945, of December 27, 2016, and as soon as the documentation is analyzed and returned to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, will be forwarded to Petrobras”, detailed the state-owned company in a note.

According to the company, the nomination will be submitted to the internal governance process, following the Policy for Nominating Senior Management Members, for the analysis of legal and management and integrity requirements and subsequent manifestation of the Eligibility Committee. Facts deemed relevant will be subsequently disclosed to the market.