Petrobras’ Board of Directors reappointed on Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) Jean Paul Prates as president of the company until 2025. Here’s the full of the statement issued by the state-owned company (131 KB).

Prates was appointed to the position by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He assumed the position, on an interim basis, in January of this year.

In addition to the president, the group also deliberated on names for the oil company’s board of directors. Read the picks:

Sergio Caetano Leite for the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer;

for the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; Joelson Falcão Mendes for the position of executive director of exploration and production;

for the position of executive director of exploration and production; Carlos Jose do Nascimento Travassos to the position of executive director of production development;

to the position of executive director of production development; Claudio Romeo Schlosser for the position of executive director of commercialization and logistics;

for the position of executive director of commercialization and logistics; William France da Silva for the position of executive director of refining and natural gas;

for the position of executive director of refining and natural gas; Clarice Coppetti for the position of executive director for institutional relations and sustainability;

for the position of executive director for institutional relations and sustainability; Carlos Augusto Burgos Barreto to the position of executive director of digital transformation and innovation.

The terms are 2 years. They run from March 29, 2023 to April 13, 2025.

As Petrobras explained, “nominations were submitted to internal corporate governance procedures, including the respective analysis of compliance and integrity necessary for the company’s succession process, which included the appreciation of the People Committee and, subsequently, deliberation by the Board of Directors”.

WHO IS JEAN PAUL PRATES

Jean Paul Prates is 54 years old. He studied law at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and economics at PUC-RJ. In 2022, he was a member of the Carlos Eduardo (PDT-RN) to the Senate as 1st alternate, but did not win the election.

Prates has 2 master’s degrees: one in Energy Planning and Environmental Management from the University of pennsylvania, in the United States; and another in France, in Oil, Gas and Engine Economics, by the French Petroleum Institute.

The former Rio Grande do Norte senator was a member of Braspetro’s (Petrobras Internacional) legal advisory body in the late 1980s. In 1991, he founded a consultancy specializing in petroleum. He also participated in the elaboration of the Petroleum Law, in 1997, and was the drafter of the decree of royalties of oil.

In 2001, Jean Paul Prates started energy planning for Rio Grande do Norte. In 2003, its development proposal for the sector, with renewable sources and revitalization of the oil sector, was adopted by the then governor Wilma de Faria (Forward). Prates took over as Secretary of State for Energy in Rio Grande do Norte.

In Congress, Prates played an important role in at least 2 infrastructure projects. One of them was the PL 576/2021of his authorship, which creates the regulatory framework for wind energy offshore. The other was the elaboration of the new railway framework, which, at first, was a bill, but later became a Provisional Measure. The text created the railway authorization mechanism in the country, when the private sector can build railways without the need for an auction. In both, Prates was the rapporteur.