RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras expects to invest US$78 billion between 2023 and 2027, up 15% from the previous multi-year business plan, the oil company said in a relevant fact to the market on Wednesday.

The amount is even higher than the average of the last six strategic plans, which was 72 billion dollars, scored the company, signaling “that investments have returned to pre-Covid levels”.

The Exploration and Production segment represents 83% of the total, followed by Refining, Gas and Energy with 12%, Commercialization and Logistics with 2%, and 3% in Corporate.

The plan maintains an active portfolio management, with expectations of disinvestments between 10 billion and 20 billion dollars in the five-year period, “which will contribute to improving operational efficiency, return on capital and generating additional cash to carry out new investments more adherent to the company’s strategy”.

The oil company reiterated the view of its current command that active management allows it to focus on assets that have the potential to raise the expected return on its portfolio in a sustainable way and/or reduce the risks perceived by Petrobras.

PRODUCTION

The production target for 2023 was “maintained” at 2.1 million barrels of oil per day, according to the oil company, with a variation of 4% more or less, considering the adjustments of the Co-participation Agreement of Sépia and Atapu, which reduced 0.1 million boed compared to the previous plan.

The total production target for 2023, including oil and natural gas, was also maintained at 2.6 million boed, considering a plus or minus 4% variation.

In 2027, the company expects to reach 2.5 million bpd and 3.1 million boed.

(By Marta Nogueira)