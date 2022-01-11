by Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras said it will increase diesel prices at refineries by 8% from Wednesday, while gasoline sold to distributors will have an average increase of 4.85%, according to a note published by the company on Wednesday. Tuesday.

Diesel will go from 3.34 to 3.61 reais per liter, while gasoline will rise from 3.09 to 3.24 reais per liter. Current prices are at their highest nominal levels since at least mid-2019, according to Petrobras figures compiled by Reuters, with contributions from oil and exchange rates.

“After 77 days without increases, starting tomorrow Petrobras will make adjustments to its gasoline and diesel sales prices for distributors,” the company said in a statement.

The rise in fuel prices, an important factor in inflation being above the Brazilian government’s 2021 target, comes at a time when Brent oil prices are quoted around US$82 a barrel, up more than 5% in January. .[nL1N2TR11G]

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the different Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras,” said the company.

Petrobras cannot supply the entire fuel market in Brazil, and importers have an important share, which requires that values ​​be at import parity.

With the adjustment, the lags of local prices in relation to the import parity will decrease, said the president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), Sérgio Araújo.

“The lags will be reduced, but they will continue… Commodity prices are rising”, he said, noting that the difference before the adjustment was -6% for gasoline and -10% for diesel.

Petrobras reiterated in a note its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, “following up and down variations, while avoiding the immediate pass-through to domestic prices, external volatilities and exchange rate caused by cyclical events”.

Petrobras’ preferred shares accelerated high after the announcement of the readjustment. Around 1:15 pm, they rose 1.5%, while the Ibovespa advanced 1%.

According to Petrobras, considering the mandatory blend of 27% of anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, the company’s share of the consumer price will rise from 2.26 reais, on average, to 2.37 reais per liter.

In the case of diesel, considering the mandatory blend of 10% biodiesel, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from 3.01 reais, on average, to 3.25 reais for each liter at the pump.

The value at the gas stations also depends on taxes and the margins of distributors and resellers.

(With additional reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro and Gabriel Araujo)

