Production was registered in April and can reduce emissions equivalent to about 610 tons of CO2

In April, Petrobras produced a new batch of 5.8 million liters of diesel with 5% renewable content (the so-called Diesel R5). For comparison purposes, the volume is enough to supply the tank of up to 19,300 conventional buses, generating a reduction in emissions of around 610 tons of greenhouse gases.

Diesel R is produced from the co-processing (joint processing) of petroleum derivatives (mineral portion), with raw materials of vegetable origin, such as soy oil. This new fuel is a sustainable alternative in the diesel cycle, as the reduction in emissions associated with the renewable portion is at least 60% compared to mineral diesel, and may be even greater depending on the raw material used.

In addition to the environmental benefit, Diesel R can be mixed with conventional diesel in different proportions, without the need for adaptations in vehicle engines, without requiring alterations or changes in the logistics chain or in its storage. It is a product with high stability and free of contaminants, which ensures durability and performance to engines.

Diesel with renewable content is the 1st product launched under Petrobras’ BioRefining Program, which will invest, over the next 5 years, approximately US$ 600 million in the development of a new generation of sustainable fuels, essential for the energy transition movement.

HIGHER DIESEL PRODUCTION R

Petrobras also plans to multiply its Diesel R production capacity by 6 times within the horizon of its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. With the mastery of technology, the expansion of the production capacity of Diesel R will jump from the current 1.6 billion liters per year to 10.6 billion liters per year by 2027.

Currently, Repar (Refinaria Presidente Getúlio Vargas), in Paraná, is the only one that produces Diesel R in Brazil, with an installed capacity to process up to 1.6 billion liters per year. By the end of this year, the expectation is to expand Repar’s capacity to another 2.4 billion liters of Diesel R (a total of 4 billion liters) – as well as to start production of this fuel at the Cubatão Refinery (RPBC), in São Paulo, with potential for up to 700 million liters per year.

By 2027, production of Diesel R will also begin at the Paulínia Refinery (Replan, SP), with a capacity of up to 2.6 billion liters per year – followed by the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), in Rio de Janeiro/ RJ, with 900 million liters/year, and the Capuava Refinery (Recap), in Mauá/SP, with 2.3 billion/year. All of them will be able to produce diesel with renewable content. In addition, by 2027, the company will install a unit dedicated to the production of Bioqav and 100% renewable diesel (diesel R100) in RPBC.

“None of this would be possible without the most valuable resource we have: our technical staff’s ability to innovate. Petrobras was the first company in Brazil to develop its own co-processing technology, in addition to designing and implementing diesel with renewable content in our units. Thanks to the commitment of our scientists at the Petrobras Research and Innovation Center, Cenpes, and our refining professionals, we patented the technology and became a reference in the segment”stated Petrobras’ Commercialization and Logistics Director, Claudio Romeo Schlosser.

In addition to expanding production at Repar, RPBC, Reduc, Replan and Recap, the company is also studying adaptations for the co-processing of Diesel R in other refineries.

