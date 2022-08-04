The federal government’s Partnership and Investment Program is studying the sale of the state-owned company; “The issue is complex”, says minister

The conclusion of the studies for privatization of the Petrobras it should take about 3 years, according to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida. “The issue is much more complex”, he said at the Expert XP event this Thursday (04.Aug.2022).

One of Sachsida’s first measures when he took over the portfolio was to ask for the inclusion of Petrobras and PPSA (Pre-Salt Petróleo) in the federal government’s divestment package. The Board of the Partnership and Investment Program accepted the requests and began studies for the privatization of state-owned companies.

“We are studying [enviar o projeto de lei para privatização da Petrobras este ano], but a project of this size, you have to be very confident to generate competition. And, above all, in a democracy, consensus is advanced.”, he stated.

The minister also said that he wanted Petrobras “quickly comply” the term of cessation of conduct by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to sell 8 of its refineries.

The agreement was signed in 2019, but so far the state-owned company has only managed to complete the sale of one unit, in Bahia. The 2nd refinery to be privatized, Reman (AM), depends on approval from Cade. The process was on the agenda of the last session of the council, on Wednesday (03.Aug), but was postponed to 17 August.

“For example, the refining part allows Petrobras to start moving forward and selling these refineries. Let’s do what’s possible.” said Sachsida.

Here are the refineries in Petrobras’ divestment package: