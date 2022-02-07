With the high exchange rate and reference prices for gasoline and diesel oil on the international market, the lag in prices practiced by Petrobras in the domestic market has already reached 12%, informed the president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), making it impossible to imports.

The dollar closed with a slight increase on Friday, and still operates at a high level, at R$ 5.33. Oil, on the other hand, continues to put pressure on futures prices.

On Friday, a barrel of Brent for April rose to US$93.27 and analysts are already predicting that the price could reach US$100 this year, reflecting the restriction of supply and possible conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

Petrobras has not increased gasoline and diesel for 27 days, despite the company’s president, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, having said last week that the state-owned company needs to monitor the import parity price so as not to make losses as in the past, and that public policy cannot hold prices down.

He also stated that Petrobras makes adjustments when it observes structural changes, not conjunctural ones.

To match prices to the foreign market, according to Abicom, Petrobras should raise an average of R$0.45 per liter of gasoline and R$0.50 for diesel.

“With the increase in the exchange rate and in the prices of gasoline and diesel oil in the international market, the average price of gasoline and diesel oil in Brazil operates with negative differentials in all the analyzed ports”, concludes Abicom.

