After news published in the press that a liter of gasoline was already costing more than R$ 6 at filling stations in Rio de Janeiro, the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, went to social networks to ask for inspection by the authorities to protect the consumer .

The R$ 0.41 increase granted on Wednesday, 16, at Petrobras refineries for fuel, would actually be R$ 0.30 per liter, explains the executive, due to the mixture of alcohol in gasoline, of the order of 27% per litre.

“Considering its application to the previous average price in Rio (R$5.43), the new average should be R$5.73, and never exceed R$6. therefore, it would be R$ 5.83 after the increase”, explained Prates. “Time for the competent authorities to supervise and, if necessary, protect the consumer”, he said, marking the profile of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, Procon do Rio and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in the post.