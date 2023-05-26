Estadão Contenti

05/26/2023 – 8:09 am

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said this Thursday, the 25th, that the company has submitted a new request for a license to explore oil deposits at the mouth of the Amazon River, 500 kilometers off the coast of Amapá. “We have just re-submitted a request to resume the licensing process for the drilling of the Morpho 1-APS-57 well in the Amapá Águas Profundas sector”, said the president.

Prates posted on his social networks a series of technical issues pointed out by Petrobras to reiterate the licensing request. Among them, the president states that the company “contracted a marine drilling rig – which was positioned at the drilling point pending the licensing process”.

The first request made by the company was rejected by Ibama, an agency linked to Marina Silva’s Ministry of the Environment. As shown the Estadão/Broadcastthere was a clash with Minas e Energia, Alexandre Silveira’s portfolio, who declared that he saw a “pseudo-risk” in the obstacles to oil exploration intended by Petrobras”.























