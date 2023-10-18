Petrobras reported that it broke a gas processing record from the Santos Basin pre-salt last month. Natural gas processing at the Caraguatatuba (UTGCA) and Cabiúnas (UTGCAB) units was 28.96 million m³/d of gas. The previous highest mark was 27.27 million m³/d in March 2022.

The highlight was the performance at the UTGCA unit, which had an average daily processing volume of 9.8 million m³, with record use of the pipeline that connects the fields in the pre-salt region with the Mexilhão platform. The value approached the maximum capacity of the flow pipeline between the pre-salt region and Route 1.

According to Petrobras, 77% of the natural gas received in these two units originates from the pre-salt. Both UTGCA and UTGCAB receive products from offshore, pre-salt and post-salt production fields. They arrive via flow routes, that is, pipes that connect the production fields at sea to the units on land.

Operated oil and gas production

On Tuesday (Oct 16), the state-owned company announced that it also broke a record in operated oil and gas production in the 3rd quarter of 2023. The mark was 3.98 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) on platforms operated by the company . The number is 7.8% above the 2nd quarter. The equivalent oil measurement is the one that allows oil and natural gas to be added into the same amount.

Another Petrobras record was recorded in production operated in September, with 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), 6.8% more than in August. In that same month, the amount of oil equivalent operated in the pre-salt alone was 3.43 million barrels.

The result was obtained thanks to the growth in production of two platforms in the Santos Basin pre-salt: Almirante Barroso, which operates in the Búzios field, and P-71, in the Itapu field. The Anna Nery and Anita Garibaldi units, in the Marlim and Voador fields, in the Campos Basin, also appeared among the highlights.

With information from Brazil Agency.