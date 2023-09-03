State-owned Lubnor closed an agreement with Grepar in May last year, but has not yet transferred the asset to the buyer

A Petrobras postponed once again the transfer of operations from Lubnor (Refinaria Lubrificantes e Derivados do Nordeste) to Group Shares. The consortium, led by an asphalt distribution company, signed a contract to buy the unit in May 2022, under the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lubnor is located in Fortaleza, Ceará. It is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil. It was sold for a total of US$34 million under the refinery privatization program. However, even after more than 1 year since the deal was closed, Grepar is still not sure when it will take control of the unit.

Initially, the transfer of assets was scheduled for August 1 of this year. It was postponed to September 1st, but it did not take place. Now, it has been rescheduled again, with a new deadline of October 1st. The dates were published by the newspaper The State of São Paulo and confirmed by Grepar to the report of the Power360.

O Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) approved the transaction on June 22 of this year. At the time, Petrobras informed that there were still some conditions to be fulfilled in the process for its closure.

After the President took office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the government and the command of the state-owned company have already expressed several criticisms of the sales closed in the past management. The CEO of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesended the processes in progress, but there was no way to go back with the signed contracts, however much he wanted to.

Grepar reported that “awaits the signal from Petrobras until mid-September that the state-owned company will meet the new deadline”. The consortium explains that there are bureaucratic reasons for the delay: land regularization.

It turns out that part of the property where Lubnor is installed is owned by the city of Fortaleza. Petrobras has been negotiating the land, but there is some difficulty.

In addition, another terrain-related process runs slowly. The legalization and regularization of the area belonging to the Union in the SPU (Secretary of Union Assets).

Grepar leaves open the possibility of taking the case to court. Said though “the contractual issues of the operation are protected by confidentiality clauses”if Petrobras fails to comply with any of its obligations, “will analyze the reasons for this and what would be the possible alternatives to preserve their rights under the contract”.

In a statement to the market on the 6th (1st of September), Petrobras informed “which continues to strictly comply with the purchase and sale agreement, signed between the parties on September 25, 2022, and acting to comply with the conditions precedent until the final term established in the agreement”. Here’s the full of the material fact (PDF – 75 kB).

Lubnor has the capacity to process 8,000 barrels per day. It is responsible for about 10% of asphalt production in the country. It also produces naphthenic lubricants. The refinery uses ultra-heavy oil: 85% comes from Espírito Santo and the remaining 15% from Ceará. Of the total processed, 62% of the volume is destined to the production of asphalt.