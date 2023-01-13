RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras said on Friday in a note that its Guanabara platform vessel reached its maximum production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day in the Mero field, in the pre-salt of the Santos, eight months after entering into operation, as announced.

The performance, according to the oil company, is the result of the high productivity per well, the acceleration of the learning curve and the use of state-of-the-art technologies in the field.

(By Marta Nogueira)