Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 20:10

A Petrobras platform located in the Campos Basin, on the north coast of Rio de Janeiro, suffered an accidental tilt while carrying out a stability maneuver, in the early afternoon of this Saturday, 21st. The oil company informed, in a note, that the structure is stable and safe, that there were no injuries and that a commission was set up to investigate the causes of the occurrence.

The P-19 offshore platform, located in the Marlim Field, is in the process of decommissioning, after the end of its production activity, according to Petrobras.

According to the company, the tilt occurred around noon and the problem was quickly resolved. “The situation was quickly normalized and the P-19 is in a safe condition, without causing any damage to people or the environment,” said the company, adding that it reported the case and is studying what led to the situation.

“Petrobras informed the competent authorities and set up a technical committee to investigate the causes of the incident,” the oil company concluded in a statement.