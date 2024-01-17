The State did not detail the value of the investment in the work so as not to affect the bidding process for Train 2 at the Abreu e Lima Refinery

A Petrobras announced this Wednesday (17 January 2024) that the resumption of expansion works at Rnest (Abreu e Lima Refinery) will more than double the unit's processing capacity. According to the state-owned company, the refinery will increase its refining capacity from the current 100 thousand barrels of oil per day for 260 thousand in 2028.

This leap in processing represents an increase in diesel production, the refinery's main product, from 6 million liters per day to 13 million liters per day. Petrobras did not inform the amount of investment that will be made in this expansion so as not to interfere in the bidding process for Train 2, the final stage of the expansion process.

According to the company's strategic plan for the period from 2024 to 2028, R$17 billion will be invested in refineries controlled by Petrobras. The expansion of Rnest will rely on resources from the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

The state-owned company informed that the deadline for submitting proposals for the competition ends in February. Until then, the company will not disclose the total value of the project. Work to install Train 2 will begin in the 2nd half of 2024. Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the project completed in 2028.

The Abreu e Lima Refinery became an icon during the Lava Jato years and had its expansion work halted in 2015 due to suspicion of corruption. Petrobras reported that the refinery's history did not deter investors and that there were several technical questions from players sector, which indicates high interest in the project.

The expansion of Rnest is divided into 3 stages:

completion of the Snox unit, which will transform sulfur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) into commercial products; the works are expected to end in 2024 and add 15,000 barrels of oil per day to refining capacity;

completion of Train 1, which will improve the flow of products within the refinery; completion is projected for 2025, with another 15,000 barrels of oil per day in refining capacity; It is

bidding and construction of Train 2, which will increase refining capacity by 130 thousand barrels of oil per day; opening in stages starting in 2027 and completing in 2028.

The expansion works are expected to reach a peak in job creation in 2025, with approximately 10,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesparticipate in the launch ceremony of the expansion project this Thursday (18th January).