Deyvid Bacelar says the government will increase investments in refining, energy transition and incentives for the shipbuilding industry

Petrobras’ strategic plan for the next 5 years, released this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022), will be reviewed by the government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The statement is from the general coordinator of the FUP (Single Federation of Petroleum Workers) and a member of the transition team, Deyvid Bacelar🇧🇷

According to him, who is part of the Mines and Energy technical group, the new government should include investments in expanding oil refining capacity, in renewable source projects and orders to the national shipbuilding industry.

🇧🇷The new plan must be carried out based on the guidelines and strategic priorities of the representatives of the new government”, he stated.

Petrobras’ plan maintained the state-owned company’s focus on oil and natural gas exploration and production, allocating 83% of the US$ 78 billion in planned investments in the period.

For the energy transition segment, US$ 4.4 billion was allocated, focusing mainly on the decarbonization of Petrobras’ activities, such as electrification of platform vessels and carbon storage.

Petrobras says it has identified 3 new businesses: hydrogen, offshore wind and carbon capture. But it did not allocate resources. 🇧🇷After studying several routes of opportunities in profitable diversification, which will be deepened studies and evaluated opportunities in projects“, said.

Bacelar also says he regrets the strategic plan not having “made explicit the commitment to suspend the privatization process until the end of the current administration🇧🇷

On Monday (Nov. 28), members of the technical group for Mines and Energy met with the president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, and directors of the state-owned company. They asked for the suspension of divestment processes.

According to Bacelar, the state-owned company was also asked to insure the completion of the sale of Reman (Isaac Sabbá Refinery), in Amazonas. Petrobras announced the closing of the transaction with the Atem Group this Wednesday (30.Nov).