By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Executives at Petrobras said on Thursday that the oil company has no restrictions on raising investments today, but that new projects would demand guarantees of sustainable financial returns, in various scenarios, when defending the strategies of the current management amid the expectation that the program will be reviewed by the elected government in 2023.

During the presentation of the company’s strategic plan for the 2023-2027 horizon, they also said that the projects should consider the ability of suppliers to meet the deadlines necessary for the implementation of the projects with quality.

“The big message and the general vision of our plan is continuity. It is a plan that brings yet another ‘flash’ of a film that has been Petrobras’ great strength in managing to deliver this very important story of corporate turnaround, of delivering on the commitments that we have been assuming… over time”, stated the financial director, Rodrigo Araujo.

“This plan once again reflects a very responsible commitment that we assume with investments and with a generation of value that we believe to be capable of delivering the horizon of the plan”, added Araujo, when defending the strategy of the current management, in which it may have been the last meeting with market analysts of the current administration before the new Lula government takes office in 2023.

The document foresees investments of US$78 billion between 2023 and 2027, a 15% increase compared to the previous multi-year business plan, with the exploration and production segment, mainly in the pre-salt layer, maintaining its leading role.

Members of the transitional government have been signaling, however, that the plan will be reviewed after the new administration takes office and changes the executive board and board of the state-owned oil company, seeking more investment in refining and renewable energy, for example.

But one of the main criticisms of the transitional government is about the social role of the mixed capital company. This point was also raised this Thursday by the employee representative on the Board of Directors, Rosangela Buzanelli Torres.

“Despite acknowledging the herculean work of the teams involved in preparing the plan, as well as some advances, I consider the foundations that underlie it irreconcilable with the principles that motivated the founding and construction of Petrobras,” he said.

“The financial conception of the company’s management conducts it as a private company, divorced from the relevant public interest that justified its creation.”

She also defended that the plan “should design the company for the future”, considering more relevant investments in energy transition, decarbonization and renewable energies.

REMOVALS

However, the signals from the next government caused some banks to lower expectations regarding Petrobras’ shares, amid criticism in the financial market that the company may reduce dividend payments and that it could start to have lower returns on capital invested in new projects.

“Today we have no limitations to increase investments, every investment we are making is resilient and adherent to our business”, said the executive director of Production Development, João Henrique Rittershaussen, when asked by analysts about the company’s current capacity to increase contributions in refining, exploration and production, in addition to gas and energy.

“We have been working very hard to give consistency to the implementation of our projects… due to the quality of the projects, the quality of what we put on the market”, he said.

According to Rittershaussen, it is also necessary to assess the market’s ability to absorb new projects.

“It’s no use for us to decide to put too many projects on the market if we don’t have a market ready to serve them.”

Petrobras’ preferred shares were down more than 3% around 4:30 pm.

DIVERSIFICATION PLANS

During the presentation, the executive director of Institutional Relations and Sustainability, Rafael Chaves, explained that the company’s evaluations indicated the deepening of studies in new businesses in the areas of offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture. However, no investment has yet been approved in this regard, before new projects go through a sieve and prove to be really interesting for the company.

The oil company also increased contributions in decarbonization of operations, biorefining and others, with investments of US$4.4 billion or 6% of total capex.

On the biorefining side, the oil company plans to allocate US$600 million by 2027.

The company already produces diesel co-processed with vegetable oils at Repar (Araucaria-PR), where it has the capacity to produce 32,000 barrels per day of diesel with 5% renewable content (Diesel R5). Now the company plans to expand this unit, in addition to implementing the technology in RPBC (Cubatão-SP), Replan (Paulínia-SP) and Reduc (Duque de Caxias-RJ), increasing production capacity to 154 thousand barrels per day of Diesel R5.

At the same time, the company is investing in the production of BioQAV in the RPBC, in a dedicated plant with a capacity of 790,000 tons per year of cargo, with flexible raw materials and a capacity of 15,000 barrels per day, of which 40% are R100 diesel and 40 % of BioQAV.

(By Marta Nogueira, additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)