Advertising is served on Google and redirects to the page with information on oil potential in the region

Amid political disputes over drilling in an area close to the mouth of the Amazon, the Petrobras has hired ads on Google to promote exploration in the region, under the justification that the area “presents an important oil potential and has a series of opportunities to improve the lives of thousands of Brazilians”.

Personalized ads are displayed by Google when the user performs a search using the term “equatorial margin” or variations such as “Petrobras equatorial margin”.

When the user clicks on the sponsored link, he is redirected to one page specific site of Petrobras, entitled “New Frontiers of Exploration”, where It is possible to see all the oil company’s operating blocks on the equatorial margin. The Foz do Amazonas basin appears on the exploration map of the area.

“To operate in this region, there is nothing better than having a Brazilian company, a world reference in exploration in deep and ultra-deep waters”says the company.

In another part of the website’s text, Petrobras alleges that oil exploration in the region is justified because it “has a relevant oil potential”considering discoveries in nearby regions in other countries such as Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname.

The amount for oil exploration on the equatorial margin in the period from 2023 to 2027, according to the oil company, is US$ 2.9 billion.

In all, there are 3 Google ad variations on the theme funded by the company. One with the title “where is the equatorial margin?”, others with the title “what is the equatorial margin?”

CONTEXT

On May 17, 2023, Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) denied a request by Petrobras to carry out a test drilling in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, in the region of the Foz do Amazonas basin – 500 km from where empties into the Amazon River.

According to Ibama, there are “worrying inconsistencies” for a safe operation in an area of “high socio-environmental vulnerability”. Jean Paul Prates, president of Petrobras, stated that Ibama’s veto represents “a golden opportunity that is lost”.

The decision caused disputes within the government. While Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) defends drilling, Minister Marina Silva (Environment) is against it.

While in Japan, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) came to say who thought “difficult” oil exploration near the mouth of the Amazon causes environmental damage in the region. On this Thursday (May 25), Petrobras presented a new license request to Ibama and made changes to the emergency plan and the fauna protection plan.

To the Power360Google reported that it does not comment on advertising campaigns running on its pages and that its ad transparency mechanism only displays the amounts invested when these are related to elections and/or when there are references to politicians and parties.

“In general, we do not comment on specific advertiser campaigns and ask that the press contact the advertiser themselves.”

The report got in touch with Petrobras to question the amounts spent on the ads, from when they are on the air and which platforms are part of the campaign, but has not yet received a response. The text will be updated if there is a company placement.