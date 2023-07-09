Estadão Contenti

The North Fluminense Oil Workers’ Union (Sindipetro-NF), affiliated to the Single Federation of Oil Workers (Fup), informed this Saturday, 8, that the P-31 platform, installed in the Albacora field, in the Campos basin, underwent a emergency situation on the 3rd, with the breaking of two moorings, which compromised the anchorage, but which at the moment has already been stabilized.

According to the union, on the day of the rupture, sea conditions were so adverse that the unit could not take off and land. The P-31 was on a scheduled maintenance shutdown during the breakup, so the company’s production was not compromised.

The union even asked for the disembarkation of all people on board, but Petrobras informed the entity that there was no risk to the workers, and that it had followed all safety procedures. At this moment there are 3 support boats stabilizing the platform, and the repair is already being done.

“As soon as we found out about the situation, we requested the immediate disembarkation of the personnel. But with the stabilization of the platform, people are safe. We continue to monitor the situation, we are in direct contact with the company, which assured us that the emergency is under control”, informs Tezeu Bezerra, general coordinator of Sindipetro-NF.

Alexandre Vieira, coordinator of the Sindipetro-NF Health Department, says that the information reached the union on the morning of the 7th. “There were two broken moorings in adverse sea conditions. On Thursday, the balance was so great that landings and takeoffs were not possible at the unit”, he explained.

Petrobras informed the union that on the 5th, at 4:40 pm, an unusual displacement was observed and called the naval management, which sent a vessel to inspect the moorings. The P-31 was already on a scheduled shutdown, so there was no compromise in production.

“We reiterate that the platform is in a production stop and the flow of hydrocarbons circulating through the unit’s pipelines and ‘risers’ has been interrupted and its depressurization is in progress. Such measures aim to guarantee the safety of the installation and the workforce on board, with no additional risk in relation to the habitability of the platform”, said Petrobras in a note.

According to Petrobras, shipments and landings continue to be carried out respecting safety and adverse weather conditions in the Albacora field in recent days.

“So far, there is no need to extend the disembarkation to all workers, Petrobras following the careful analysis of this emergency situation”, he explained.

