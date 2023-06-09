from the newsroomi

from the newsroom

06/09/2023 – 9:00 am

Petrobras has an open call for applications for 200 internship vacancies at the state-owned company. The remuneration is R$ 1,825, destined to higher education students across the country. Interested parties can apply until June 16th. for the CIEE website.

Opportunities are for students of Business Administration, Data Analysis, Computer Science, Social Communication (Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations), Accounting, Law, Engineering (Computer, Automation and Control, Electrical, Mechanical, Petroleum, Production and Chemical) ), Statistics, Geology and Social Work.

The forecast is to start activities in September of this year, with a twenty-hour week schedule, from Monday to Friday. In addition to the stipend, the interns will receive transportation vouchers, but the announcement does not provide for other benefits, such as food allowance, health allowance and similar.

Enrollment

In order to register for the selection process, the candidate must access the CIEE website select the Petrobras logo from the list, click on “VIEW DETAILS” and choose the “SUBSCRIBE” option.

The Selection Process will consist of the following steps:

a) Registration;

b) Objective test online;

c) Behavioral analysis in the CIEE ONE application;

d) Admission medical examinations;

