Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/29/2024 – 21:51

Petrobras’ oil and natural gas production in the second quarter of 2024 grew 2.4% compared to the same period in 2023. The average volume recorded was 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). According to the company, the increase was highlighted by the increase in production (ramp-up) of the FPSOs Almirante Barroso, P-71, Anna Nery, Anita Garibaldi and Sepetiba, and the entry into production of 12 wells from new complementary projects, eight in the Campos Basin and four in the Santos Basin.

When compared to the first quarter of 2024, average production fell by 2.8%. Petrobras indicates that the main influence was the volume of losses due to maintenance shutdowns and the natural decline of mature fields.

Sales of petroleum derivatives in the domestic market increased by 3.2% in the quarter, driven by the sale of diesel and LPG. Sales of S-10 diesel represented 64% of the company’s total diesel oil sales, which represents a new quarterly record.

The production and sales report now includes data on atmospheric emissions. In the first half of 2024, greenhouse gas emissions from Petrobras’ oil and gas activities were 21.4 million tons. In the same period in 2023, they were 20.7 million tons.

Refineries

In the second quarter of 2024, the total utilization factor (FUT) of the refining park was 91%, even with scheduled shutdowns at the REPLAN, REDUC, RECAP, REVAP and REGAP refineries.

In the same period, the share of pre-salt oil in refinery loads was 69%, a record quarterly rate. According to the company, the result favors the production of higher value-added derivatives and the reduction of emissions.

Total production of derivatives fell 0.5% compared to the previous quarter. Production of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel increased and represented 69% of the total refined product.

Natural gas

Natural gas supply contracts with a volume of approximately 940,000 m³/d were signed and amended in the free consumer modality. The same occurred in relation to supply: contracts with six distributors will allow the inclusion of the performance bonus mechanism with price reductions based on additional consumption by customers. Petrobras created the mechanism to be more competitive in the market.

Natural gas sales fell by around 3 million m³/day compared to the first quarter of this year. The company attributed this to the increased participation of other agents due to the opening of the market. Regarding supply, there was a drop of 2 million m³/day in natural gas imports from Bolivia.

New platforms

Petrobras highlights as milestones of the quarter the arrival of the FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias in Brazil and the completion of the platform’s anchoring in the Mero field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt. It will be the third definitive production system in the field. Operations are scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

The FPSO Maria Quitéria has been brought forward to the last quarter of 2024. The platform left the Chinese shipyard in May and is currently sailing to Brazil. The unit will operate in the Jubarte field, in the pre-salt of the Campos Basin, off the coast of Espírito Santo, and has technologies for decarbonization, such as the combined cycle in power generation and Flare Gas Recovery Unit – FGRU (closed flare).