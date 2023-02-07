By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras has obtained from the government of Pará one of two environmental licenses needed to proceed with a large simulated leak in the Foz Basin of the Amazon River, seen by the state-owned company as the last necessary step for Ibama to release the long-awaited well in the deep waters of Amapá.

The drill, which was initially scheduled to start in the second half of December, is on hold because the oil company depends on Pará licenses for a small hospital for oiled birds in Belém, called the Fauna Rehabilitation and Depetrolization Center (CRD).

In a note to Reuters, the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (Semas) in Pará confirmed that it had granted the installation license for the CRD last week. However, an operating license is still missing, which Petrobras expects to be granted by the end of this week, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Sought, Petrobras did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The state-owned oil company, which has been paying a millionaire daily cost of mobilizing personnel and equipment for the simulation in the Amazon region since last year, has been working for some time now in search of opening up the basin as a new oil exploration frontier, in region near Guyana, where Exxon Mobil made important discoveries.

The mission was embraced by Petrobras after giants such as BP and TotalEnergies gave up on assets that expired at auction in 2013 due to difficulties in obtaining licenses.

Foz do Amazonas is located in a vast region of the Brazilian coast known as the Equatorial Margin, which runs from Rio Grande do Norte to Amapá, where Petrobras’ current business plan foresees investments of US$2.94 billion by 2027, while seeks ways to replenish reserves and avoid declining future production.

Petrobras’ business plan should be reviewed by the management of the new president, Jean Paul Prates, who took office last month. But the executive has already stated in a video published to employees that he sees the Equatorial Margin as promising, with “strong potential” both for oil and gas and for renewable energies.

It is not yet known, however, how the Ministry of the Environment and Ibama will manifest themselves in the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.