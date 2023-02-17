SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates has appointed Sergio Caetano Leite to the company’s financial and investor relations department, the company said in a material fact on Friday.

Reuters published in January that Leite, a former partner of Prates in companies, was among the names quoted for the financial directorate of the state-owned company.

Petrobras stated that the nomination will be submitted to the internal procedures of corporate governance, forwarded for consideration by the People Committee and then deliberation by the Board of Directors.

Caetano Leite has 15 years of experience in the oil sector as a financial consultant and was recently undersecretary of the Northeast Consortium, being responsible for the thematic chambers of sanitation, energy and infrastructure and investments, according to Petrobras.

The state-owned company also stated that Prates appointed Clarice Coppetti to the institutional relationship and sustainability directorate, a name that will also undergo the least approval procedures.

(By André RomaniEdited by Pedro Fonseca)