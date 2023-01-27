By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The strategic changes planned by Petrobras could affect the targets contained in the national fertilizer plan launched last year, according to people familiar with the industry.

The company informed on Tuesday that it canceled negotiations for the full sale of the Nitrogenated Fertilizers Unit III (UFN-III), in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, which was almost bought by the Russian Acron.

Last month, Petrobras had also ended negotiations for the sale of the Araucária Nitrogenados (Ansa) fertilizer unit, in Paraná, to the Norwegian company Yara International.

A government official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal decisions, said that the expectation that Petrobras will resume large nitrogen fertilizer projects promises to change the game, if confirmed in the company’s new strategic plan.

When contacted, Petrobras said it would not comment.

“Will we be able to reach (the goals for) nitrogen products faster with Petrobras in the game?” said this person. “Everything can change”.

An inter-ministerial council known as the Confert is responsible for steering the national fertilizer plan, launched in March 2022 to ease Brazil’s dependence on imports amid fears of global shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

However, the board will also undergo changes, reflecting the new ministerial structure of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and he has not yet been summoned to discuss Petrobras’ new perspectives.

“We are going to have to stress all the variables that we had already calculated with an old Petrobras strategic model, now with the new model”, said the employee.

Marcelo Mello, head of StoneX’s fertilizer desk in São Paulo, said it will be a challenge for Petrobras to resume its fertilizer projects after spending years putting them aside to focus on its pre-salt oil and gas fields. .

However, Mello said that the Mato Grosso do Sul plant alone could increase the domestic supply of nitrogen fertilizers by 1.2 million tons per year.

This would be almost double the Brazilian production in the first nine months of 2022, according to data from the National Association for the Diffusion of Fertilizers (Anda).